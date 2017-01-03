Former Charlotte tourism executive to oversee apartments for Levine Properties

Tim Newman, former head of the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, has been hired to lead asset management for Levine Properties.
Newman’s initial focus will be Levine Properties’ multifamily portfolio. He led the CRVA from 2004 to 2012.
“Tim is tailor-made for this role that requires the rare mix of finance, commercial real estate and marketing expertise,” said Levine Properties’ president Daniel Levine. “I am thrilled someone of his caliber is joining our team to help us manage our multi-family portfolio and plan for growth in all areas of the company.”
Levine Properties’ development portfolio includes a 264-unit apartment building wrapped around a parking deck adjacent to First Ward Park, currently under construction. The company is also developing a second phase of the recently opened Julien apartments on Commonwealth Avenue. The company owns dozens of of largely undeveloped acres uptown in First Ward, where it is planning to develop a dual-branded hotel and an office tower next to UNC-Charlotte’s building, as well as selling other parcels for more development.
“Having worked with Daniel Levine as a client and colleague for the past 15 years, I jumped at the opportunity to help bring his vision for various Charlotte neighborhoods to fruition,” said Newman. “This is the perfect fit for me both professionally and personally.”
Newman graduated from UNC Chapel Hill and earned an MBA from Columbia Business School. His most recent position was as business development manager for MSS Solutions.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments