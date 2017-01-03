This stalled project west of uptown is being reborn with hundreds of new apartments

An apartment developer is planning to build hundreds of new residences on the site of a long-stalled project on Wilkinson Boulevard, just west of uptown.
Alliance Residential recently filed a petition to rezone 10 acres at Suttle Avenue, now currently vacant, for up to 350 apartment units. Charlotte City Council will consider the petition and vote on it in the coming months.
Donald Santos, head of Alliance Residential’s Charlotte office, said the company is looking to build apartments at a “middle market” rent, targeting the underserved segment of the market between affordable housing and the lurxury units that have dominated the city’s latest construction cycle.
“The West End is really hitting its stride, with great restaurants, interesting office and retail, and a unique character we want to embrace,” said Santos, in a statement. “Our goal is to reposition this former office park site into a cool residential project for the community and the city.”
The site is owned by Merrifield Patrick, now MPV Properties. The real estate development firm had planned, before the 2008 crash and following recession, to develop a $250 million mixed-use project on the former Radiator Specialty Co.’s 40 acre site between West Morehead and Wilkinson. The plan called for 1 million square feet of buildings and up 2,000 residences.
