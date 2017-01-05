Developers look to build townhouses – not just apartments – in fast-growing parts of Charlotte

With a record number of apartments being built in Charlotte, it’s easy to overlook the for-sale projects scattered amongst them. But some developers are building townhouses in fast-growing areas, including three that recently filed rezoning petitions.
The first, which I wrote about Tuesday: Carolina Capital Investment Partners is planning up to 74 townhouses, to be built on the former site of Tremont Music Hall in South End.
Here’s a look at two other developers’ plans to build for-sale townhouses. Both are still in the rezoning process, and Charlotte City Council will hold hearings on them and vote in the coming months:
▪ Near Wilkinson Boulevard: Charlotte-based homebuilder Saussy Burbank is planning to build up to 26 townhouses on a 1.6-acre site at Suttle Avenue and Isom Street. That’s just off Wilkinson Boulevard, adjacent to the site Alliance Residential is targeting for 350 new apartments. The houses would be up to three stories tall, and a preliminary site plan shows them arranged around an internal road, with access from Isom Street.
The parcel is another piece of a long-stalled mixed-use development on Wilkinson. The former Charlotte School of Law building (now Mecklenburg County offices) was the only part of the development built. The rest of the site has languished, vacant, since the recession. Nearby, the Bryant Park development by Ryan Homes has delivered hundreds of new residences, many of them townhouses, during that time.
▪ Runnymede Lane: Just off Selwyn Avenue, Capital Land Partners is planning to develop up to 29 townhouses on Runnymede Lane. The 2.9-acre site is directly across from Windsor Drive, and is currently occupied by a half-dozen single-family houses. A site plan shows the townhouses arranged around internal streets, with a roundabout accessed directly off Runnymede.
Charlotte-based Capital Land Partners has developed neighborhoods in Cotswold, Myers Park, Ballantyne and Matthews, among others. Their projects have ranged from small, infill sites such as Cotswold Commons (six houses, built by the Cunnane Group) to Belair at Carolina Lakes, a 355-lot community in Lancaster County, S.C. built by Pulte Homes.
