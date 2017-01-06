A New York developer just hired two well-known Charlotte staff to help remake a huge swath of the city

A New York City-based developer has spent millions to assemble a large site just north of uptown, and on Thursday said they’ve hired two Charlotte-based staff to help redevelop the area.
ATCO Properties & Management spent $13.5 million to buy about 75 acres on Statesville Avenue in transactions that closed last year, Mecklenburg County real estate records show. The site was formerly occupied by a major Rite Aid distribution center (since moved to Spartanburg, S.C.) and Hercules Industrial Park, a former munitions depot and plant.
The company plans to file to rezone the site in “early-mid 2017,” with the aim of creating a new mixed-use development called Camp North End. Although it says the plan will include “adaptive reuse” of the buildings on site, ATCO hasn’t released any details on the plan. But ATCO has hired Scott Carr and Varian Shrum in Charlotte to help with its efforts.
Carr will oversee design, permitting and construction of all the projects in Camp North End. He most recently worked as construction manager of Charlotte development firm Lincoln Harris, and has previously worked at Rodgers Builders in Charlotte, Whiting-Turner in Baltimore and Skanska USA.
Shrum’s focus will be “activating the Camp North End site and on building awareness of the project,” ATCO said. She comes from Charlotte Center City Partners, where she worked as a community development associate and came up with outreach and marketing strategies.
“We are proud to welcome Scott and Varian to ATCO as we embark on the transformation of this site into an engine driving economic mobility and growth for the entire Charlotte community,” ATCO co-president Damon Hemmerdinger said. “Their experience and strong work ethic will be a great addition to our team as we move forward with our redevelopment efforts.”
The Camp North End site has a long industrial history, going back to 1924 when Henry Ford built a Model T factory there. The U.S. Army used it as a quartermaster depot during World War II. After the war, Hercules and Nike Missiles were assembled there, leading to the name Charlotte Area Munitions Plant, or CAMP.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments