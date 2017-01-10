HFF hires a new director for its Carolinas office

Real estate brokerage firm HFF said Tuesday that it has hired a new director for its Carolinas office, who will focus on debt placement and structured finance deals.
Roger Edwards was previously a first vice president with CBRE Capital Markets.
“Roger has an exceptional track record and reputation within the industry and we are delighted to welcome him to the HFF team,” said Travis Anderson, senior managing director and co-head of HFF Carolinas, in a statement. “He embodies the work ethic and professional integrity that we look for in associates and will strengthen our growing capital markets team here in the Carolinas.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
