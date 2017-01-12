Here’s our first look at the new office building planned for the former Charlotte Observer site

A set of pre-construction documents filed this week with the city of Charlotte offer a hint at what the first phase of a planned new mega-development at the former Charlotte Observer site will look like.
The plans, drawn up by architecture firm LS3P, were filed by Lincoln Harris and partner Goldman Sachs. Lincoln Harris president Johno Harris said Thursday that he couldn’t comment on the plans, about which the development firm has been tight-lipped.
Previous filings with the city show that Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs are planning an office tower of about 1 million square feet for the site at Stonewall and Tryon streets. No tenants have been announced yet. Future phases of the development will likely include a mix of uses on other parts of the 10-acre site, such as shops, restaurants, apartments and hotel rooms.
The plans and rendering filed this week show a 588-foot tall, 30-story office building, topped with a glass-and-steel pyramid. For comparison, the Duke Energy Center across the street totals 48 floors and 786 feet in height.
The site plan also includes a parking deck and pedestrian promenade next to the building. Large portions of the parcels along Mint, Stonewall, Tryon and Church streets are marked “future development site.”
Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs bought the former Observer and Reeves Sheet Metal sites for about $37.5 million, in a series of transactions that closed last year. They’ve since demolished the buildings on the sites, next to Bank of America Stadium, and have been clearing and grading the land.
The Observer is now housed in the NASCAR Plaza building in uptown.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
