Old mill refitted into new apartments opening soon in Waxhaw

A new apartment building is preparing to open in an old mill in Waxhaw: Mill on Main.
The building, redeveloped by DHD Ventures, is now leasing, and plans to open in June. The building will total 63 units, a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
“We are excited and pleased to be a part of bringing back an important part of Waxhaw history,” said Jason Teller, the project’s owner.
The complex will be pet-friendly, the company said. Here’s some more about what the Mill on Main will include, from DHD Ventures:
“The Mill will have several unique design features including: 16 foot ceilings, exposed brick walls, industrial scale windows, original wood ceilings and beams, stained concrete floors or original wood floors, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, resort-style pool, outdoor grills, seating areas and much more.”
