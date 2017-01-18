Major expansion plan approved for south Charlotte senior living facility

Charlotte City Council on Monday approved a plan by Southminster to expand its retirement community campus on Park Road.
Southminster opened in 1987. The expansion will accommodate both additional independent living units and new healthcare beds for residents needing more care.
Executive Director David Lacy has said the need to renovate and expand Southminster’s medical facilities is behind the expansion of the 25-acre campus across from South Mecklenburg High School.
“This is driven by our need to replace our current healthcare center,” Lacy told the Observer last year. As part of the overhaul, Southminster is also adding independent living facilities that will replace some of the center’s current cottages. “We’re moving a bunch of pieces.”
Southminster plans to add 120 independent living units, 30 healthcare beds and two hospice beds. That will bring its total accommodations to 379 independent living units, 115 healthcare beds and 12 hospice beds.
