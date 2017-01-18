Do new townhouses belong next to an industrial facility in fast-growing South End?

A developer’s plan to build townhouses next to a manufacturing facility highlighted the fast-changing nature of South End on Tuesday, where thousands of new residents are still transforming an area that until recently largely consisted of warehouses and industrial space.
At Charlotte City Council’s zoning meeting, some council members questioned whether it makes sense to allow 18 new townhouses next to the Gas Fired Product facility on Doggett Street. The factory’s owner is against the plan, which would permit the townhouses to be built within five feet of the property line the two sites share on their back sides.
Frank Horne, Jr., said his family’s business, which manufactures specialty industrial heating products, has been in its facility since 1949. During that time, he’s seen the neighborhood radically change.
“Even with these changes, we are a viable manufacturing employer,” said Horne, who said his business employs more than 100, exports products to more than 50 countries and plans to expand. “We have no plans to sell or relocate.”
The site’s owner, Barringer Capital, and builder Simonini Homes point to the area’s rapid changes. Across Tremont Avenue, Charlotte City Council approved hundreds of new apartments by Pollack Shores last year, while more than 100 more apartments are planned down the block at South Tryon Street. On the other side of Tryon Street, another developer is planning 74 townhouses at the former site of the Tremont Music Hall.
The townhouses would be between 1,500 and 2,600 square feet, with an average size of 2,000 square feet. Barringer Capital bought the 3/4-acre property last year for just over $1.2 million, property records show. They’ve agreed to include disclosure statements for buyers about the industrial facility in deeds, and explore sound-dampening construction.
City Council was largely skeptical of the proposal, which would redevelop the former Carolina Foundry site.
“It does seem a little crazy to me to wedge residential five feet away from an existing industrial facility,” said council member Kenny Smith. “Maybe there’s a market for it. I wouldn’t want to live there.”
The townhouse’s close proximity to Gas Fired Products would be allowed under the transit-oriented development zoning the developers are seeking. That category is meant to encourage density, in part by not requiring large buffers between lots.
“For this particular type of project, I see more challenges than benefits to the community,” said council member LaWana Mayfield. She said she frequently hears complaints from neighbors who move into an area and are upset with noise from other businesses that were there first.
Horne said that’s his biggest worry.
“We run air compressors, we perform metal cutting and welding,” said Horne – noisy machines.
Charlotte City Council will vote on the proposal in a future meeting.
“If you’re going to put residential around a long-standing business, you’re going to chase them away,” said council member Claire Fallon. “I think it needs to be re-thunk.”
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
