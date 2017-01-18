Development

January 18, 2017 4:29 PM

Steele Creek apartments sold for $46 million

Ely Portillo

A Steele Creek apartment community has been sold for $46 million, Mecklenburg County real estate records show.

The Arbor Steele Creek apartments, a 384-unit, garden-style development on South Tryon Street near Steele Creek Road, was purchased by ASC Property LLC. in a deal that closed Jan. 13. ASC Property is affiliated with Charleston-based Blaze Partners, a boutique multifamily investment company.

ARA Newmark’s John Heimburger, Dean Smith and Sean Wood brokered the transaction. The seller was Arbor Steele Creek LLC, affiliated with Baltimore-based Alex Brown Realty, Inc, a private real estate investment manager.

Arbor Steele Creek was completed in 2003. Arbor Steele Creek LLC bought it in 2013 for just under $23.8 million.

