A forum is going to address possible solutions for Charlotte’s housing affordability problem

The Real Estate & Building Industry Coalition is hosting a forum on Feb. 1 that’s meant to give some possible solutions to the vexing problem of what to do about housing affordability in Charlotte.
As anyone who’s trying to lease an apartment has noticed, rents in Charlotte keep going up even as the supply of apartments increases. That’s particularly vexing for lower-income renters, who often struggle to find a place to live.
REBIC, an industry lobbying group, is hosting Wendell Cox, a principal at St. Louis-based public policy firm Demographia. Cox is the author of “War on the Dream: How Anti-Sprawl Policy Threatens the Quality of Life,” and REBIC said he will present “ways that Charlotte and other communities can increase their supply of affordable housing through incentive programs and regulatory reform.”
The 1:30 p.m. event at UNC Charlotte’s uptown building is free, but space is limited. You can register online here.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
