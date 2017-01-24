Movement Mortgage says it’s more than doubling its Indian Land workforce

Movement Mortgage, the Lancaster County-based lender, said Tuesday that it’s expanding its workforce sharply at its headquarters over the next five years.
The company is investing $18 million into its Indian Land facilities and building a new, 91,000 square-foot building at the Bailes Ridge Corporate Park on Highway 160, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Commerce.
Movement plans to hire 700 new workers, more than doubling the number of workers it employs in Indian Land, where 650 currently work.
“Once again, Governor Haley and the State of South Carolina have proven to be great partners in creating a business-friendly climate that promotes growth and a spirit of partnership between the government and the private sector,” Movement Mortgage CEO Casey Crawford said in a statement.
The state of South Carolina approved job credit incentives to help lure the expansion. The total amount of those credits was not immediately available. A Commerce Department spokesperson said she couldn’t provide the total amount the credits could be worth.
“This $18 million investment, and the 700 jobs it means for Lancaster, shows that Movement Mortgage is committed to our state and its people, and we couldn’t be more excited to see this fantastic company continue to grow and thrive here for a very long time,” said Gov. Nikki Haley.
