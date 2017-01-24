CPCC is starting a new, $32.2 million building at one of its campuses

Central Piedmont Community College plans to start construction Thursday on a new building at its Levine Campus, in Matthews.
The $32.2 million building, funded with county bonds, will include a library, science labs, classrooms, offices, a bookstore and fine arts hall with a performance space. The building will total 88,000 square feet, and it’s scheduled for completion in fall 2018.
The building is called Levine III. The fine arts hall will include a performance space with seating for up to 200, a classroom that seats nearly 100, a reception space with a capacity of 160, a box office and dressing rooms. It’s named the Georgia Tucker Fine Arts Hall, in memory of a CPCC student, instructor, ballerina and choreographer.
Balfour Beatty Construction is the project manager and Moseley Architects designed the building.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments