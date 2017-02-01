How many parking spaces are there in Second Ward? And other trivia answers for you

Charlotte Center City Partners released their annual State of the Center City report on Tuesday, and while the headline numbers such as 5.3 million square feet of office space get the most attention, there are plenty of interesting, smaller nuggets buried in there as well.
If you want to read about the five numbers that illustrate uptown’s ongoing boom, click here. If you want to nerd out a bit and impress your friends with random knowledge, read on:
16
Number of coffee shops uptown
183
Number of restaurants uptown
$247
The average price per square foot of office buildings sold in uptown in 2016
590,616
Carolina Panthers yearly attendance for last year’s eight regular season home games.
628,173
Charlotte Knights annual attendance for 70 home games
716,894
Charlotte Hornets attendance for 41 home games
50
Number of electric vehicle charging stations in uptown and South End
25,000
Estimated average for the number of pedestrians each day passing through the Trade and Tryon streets intersection
17,590
Number of public parking spaces in Second Ward (the most of the four uptown wards)
8,502
Number of public parking spaces in Fourth Ward (the least of the four uptown wards)
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments