Development

February 1, 2017 11:20 AM

How many parking spaces are there in Second Ward? And other trivia answers for you

Ely Portillo

Development

What’s new in commercial and residential real estate in the Charlotte region.

By Ely Portillo

elyportillo@charlotteobserver.com

Charlotte Center City Partners released their annual State of the Center City report on Tuesday, and while the headline numbers such as 5.3 million square feet of office space get the most attention, there are plenty of interesting, smaller nuggets buried in there as well.

If you want to read about the five numbers that illustrate uptown’s ongoing boom, click here. If you want to nerd out a bit and impress your friends with random knowledge, read on:

16

Number of coffee shops uptown

183

Number of restaurants uptown

$247

The average price per square foot of office buildings sold in uptown in 2016

590,616

Carolina Panthers yearly attendance for last year’s eight regular season home games.

628,173

Charlotte Knights annual attendance for 70 home games

716,894

Charlotte Hornets attendance for 41 home games

50

Number of electric vehicle charging stations in uptown and South End

25,000

Estimated average for the number of pedestrians each day passing through the Trade and Tryon streets intersection

17,590

Number of public parking spaces in Second Ward (the most of the four uptown wards)

8,502

Number of public parking spaces in Fourth Ward (the least of the four uptown wards)

Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo

Related content

Development

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

CityLYNX Gold line extension and development coming to Elizabeth Avenue

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos