Coming to the University area: More self-storage and shopping options

MPV Properties said Thursday that it has sold a 5-acre site on University City Boulevard to a self-storage developer, part of a new retail development that’s in the works.
Taylor/Theus bought the site, north of Interstate 485 near Cabarrus Farms Road, for $797,500. The Columbia-based company plans to develop a three-story, climate-controlled self-storage facility, along with storage for cars and boats. MPV and another company, Tribek, plan to develop and sell three additional outparcels that are part of a 12-acre, grocery-store anchored developments.
“The influx of residents to the University area and Harrisburg is driving demand for more retail, storage and commercial options. We are excited to begin development of this 23-acre commercial site with self-storage and retail outparcels,” said Tribek partner Blanton Hamilton, in a statement. “Given the existing zoning in place for a neighborhood shopping center, we hope to attract a grocery-anchor in the near future to complete development.”
Bailey Patrick, Nolan Mills, and Bailey Patrick Jr. of MPV Properties represented the sellers.
