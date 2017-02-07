$1,470 for a studio, $4,085 for a two-bedroom: Charlotte’s newest apartment tower is nearing completion

Charlotte’s newest apartment tower is nearing completion next to Romare Bearden Park, and the 33-story Ascent is listing some of the highest non-penthouse rents in uptown.
Developed by Greystar, the 314-unit apartment tower had been targeting a first quarter opening this year. Amenities in units include keyless Bluetooth locks, a washer and dyer in every unit, floor-to-ceiling windows, USB charging outlets, Nest smart thermostats, high-end kitchen finishes and appliances and walk-in closests.
The apartment tower also includes a rooftop pool, lounge and penthouse for residents, a gym with a yoga studio and on-demand training programs and a pet spa.
For all that luxury, though, residents will pay: Rents for some units at the new tower are above $3 per square foot, higher than many comparable apartments in uptown that have opened in the past five years.
You can see the floor plans and rents for the Ascent tower online here. A $472 square-foot studio goes for $1,470 ($3.11/sf), a 772 square foot one-bedroom starts at $1,805 ($2.33/sf) and a 1,286 two-bedroom starts at $2,955 (also $2.33/sf).
The most expensive unit listed is a two-bedroom, 1,384 square foot apartment for up to $4,085 ($2.95/sf).
Across the park at the Catalyst tower, a two-bedroom, 1,109 square-foot apartment rents for $2,122 ($1.91/sf), while a 912 square-foot one-bedroom starts at $1,616 ($1.77/sf).
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments