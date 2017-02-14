A new, 30-story tower is in the works uptown, plans show

Uptown could soon get a new residential high-rise, according to preliminary plans filed with the city of Charlotte.
Lennar Multifamily last month purchased a square block next to First Ward Park for $23 million. The company is still early in its design process, but early documents filed Tuesday hint at what’s to come on the site, bounded by North College, the Blue Line light rail, Eighth and Ninth streets.
Lenna is planning for a mixed-use project with two residential buildings. One would total five stories, with about 197 units, on top of ground-floor shops and restaurants. That building would wrap around a parking garage with more than 900 spaces, according to the plans.
The second building would be a 30 story residential tower, with about 342 units, plans show.
Jeff Harris, Lennar Multifamily’s division president for the Carolinas, said the mid-rise building would be located closer to First Ward Park, with the high-rise building on the College Street side of the site. Another tower could be built on the site – possibly a hotel or office building – but Harris said Lennar would sell off that part of the site for another company to develop, since the company is focused on residential.
Demolition of the buildings on site could start late in the fourth quarter this year, and Harris said construction would then start next early year.
The company bought the former Pepsi Bottling Company plant on South Boulevard for $17.85 million and demolished the building last year. Lennar is planning a mixed-use development with 432 apartments and 26,500 square feet of retail space on the 5.2-acre site. Lennar also developed the Midtown 205 apartment building on South Kings Drive in Midtown.
The new Lennar project would be the latest in a slew of new residential high-rise buildings planned or under construction uptown – all apartments. Nearby, Grubb Properties and Novare are finishing up a second, 24-story SkyHouse tower.
Next to Romare Bearden Park, Greystar is building the 33-story Ascent tower, while on top of the Mint Museum, Childress Klein is nearly done with a 43-story apartment tower. On Stonewall Street, next to the light rail station, Crescent Communities is building a 20-story apartment tower in a mixed use development anchored by Whole Foods. And across the street, Northwood Ravin recently broke ground on another 20-story apartment tower.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
