Think it’s crowded now? Park Road will soon see more than 300 new apartments

A plan to build hundreds of new apartments along an already busy stretch of Park Road near SouthPark is moving forward – but with a different developer.
Spartanburg-based Johnson Development Associates won approval last year to redevelop the 5-acre Pfeiffer University campus, at Mockingbird Lane. The company’s plans call for up to 360 new apartments.
But it looks like Charlotte-based Crescent Communities is taking on the project. Preliminary paperwork filed this week shows Crescent developing the site – called Crescent Montford – and offers some more details about what the plan will include. A Crescent spokesman said the company couldn’t confirm any further information about the project, such as whether it will still look like the plans outlined by Johnson Development.
According to the filings, Crescent Montford will include:
▪ 337 apartments
▪ 580 parking spaces, in a deck
▪ 17,522 square feet of retail space
The Crescent Montford development fits in with other mixed-use projects Crescent is pursuing in dense, infill locations. The company is building Crescent NoDa, at the 36th Street light rail station, and Crescent Stonewall Station, a Whole Foods-anchored development with apartments at the Stonewall Station light rail stop.
That stretch of Park Road is set to see hundreds of additional new apartments in the coming years. In February 2016, City Council approved a plan by Grubb Properties to build 450 new apartments at the site of its Park Road headquarters, adjacent to the Pfeiffer site. Nearby, Spectrum Properties is finishing up a new, 265-unit apartment building on Abbey Place near Park Road.
City staff estimated that the number of daily vehicle trips at the Pfeiffer campus rise from 800 now to 3,900 under the redevelopment plan.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments