Charlotte-based general contractor names a new chief executive

Myers & Chapman said Monday that the company has named Marcus Rabun its new chief executive officer, effective June 1.
Rabun, who’s currently the Charlotte-based general contractor’s senior vice president of operations, joined the company in 2007 as a superintendent. He will succeed Bob Webb, who will remain with the company as chairman of the board of directors.
“Over the past several years, we have been planning a leadership transition to ensure the seamless, long-term stability of the company,” said Bob Webb, who became Myers & Chapman’s CEO in 2004. “Marcus’ demonstrated passion, commitment and talent, combined with the fact he knows this company inside and out, make him the natural choice to lead this company forward.”
Myers & Chapman works in the Southeast, focusing on office, industrial and retail projects. The company was founded in 1953.
“I feel fortunate to work for a company that believes in long term planning and truly promotes from within,” said Rabun, in a statement. “I’ve learned so much about teamwork and collaboration at Myers & Chapman and look forward to applying that knowledge as I lead our company’s next exciting chapter.”
