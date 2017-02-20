Approved in Charlotte: New apartments and a new brewery, bakery and butchery

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines Pause

0:59 NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson has a fan -- and friend -- in Beau Smith

1:50 Gov. McCrory on the NCAA and ACC decisions to move championship games over HB2

0:56 Charlotte City Council won't consider repeal Monday

0:16 Kevin Olsen leaves jail

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:28 Harry Jones, Sr. funeral

2:45 Showcase of Woodcarvings