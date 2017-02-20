Approved in Charlotte: New apartments and a new brewery, bakery and butchery

Two new projects won approval Monday night from Charlotte City Council, bringing more apartments to University City and a new, upscale food and beer location to the emerging North End.
Both passed unanimously and without discussion by City Council members.
Here are some details on the approved development plans:
▪ New apartments in University City: Charlotte-based Crescent Communities is planning to build 300 apartments, a 200-room hotel, shops and restaurants at a currently wooded site, at West Mallard Creek Church Road near Senator Royall Drive.
The 37-acre site will be called the Village at Research Park. Crescent sold the first phase of development at the location, a 312-unit unit apartment project, for $52.3 million in 2015. The Village at Research Park had originally been planned for 250,000 square feet of office space, but Crescent decided to swap in apartments and other uses because there’s already a large concentration of office space in the area.
The plan includes improvements to nearby roads to help handle the increased traffic, such as crosswalks with pedestrian refuges and more turn lanes, as well as a pedestrian and bicycle trail along West Mallard Creek Church Road and Senator Royall Drive. City planners estimate the development will bring 9,550 new vehicle trips to the site each day.
▪ Heist Brewery in the North End: A disused industrial building off Statesville Avenue is set to see new life as a high-end food and beer location. Located on Woodward Avenue, Heist Brewery plans to renovate the building and use it for a brewery, butcher shop and bakery.
The 2.3-acre site is located in what’s been dubbed Charlotte’s North End, a rapidly changing part of town set to see a major influx of new residents and development. Directly across the street, New York-based ATCO Properties & Management spent $13.5 million to buy about 75 acres on Statesville Avenue from Vision Ventures, in a deal that closed last year. ATCO plans to reuse the site, home to a now-vacant warehouse and distribution center, and turn the buildings into a new development with offices and other uses.
Heist hopes to open the new facility in the renovated building in early summer. The company expects to employ about 45 people at the new location.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
