Hotel that prompted ‘car city’ questions in South Charlotte wins approval

A hotel that caused a stir when it was proposed because it didn’t have a parking space for every room was approved without a peep Monday by Charlotte City Council.
The developer, OMS Piper Station, had changed the plans and added several off-site parking spaces so that there will be one parking space for each room in the Rea Road hotel. A Home2Suites by Hilton, the hotel will have 126 rooms just south of the interchange with Interstate 485.
Charlotte City Council approved the plans unanimously at their Monday night rezoning meeting, without discussion.
The hotel had originally featured fewer parking spaces and more rooms, with 114 total for 135 rooms. Architect Stephen Overcash, a principal at Overcash Demmitt Architects, said that would encourage more walkable development in the surrounding areas and help lead the transformation of what’s traditionally been a car-dependent, suburban part of Charlotte.
But some City Council members were skeptical of that idea. City Council member Claire Fallon said Charlotte is a “car city,” especially in the area around Rea Road and I-485.
“You can’t walk there unless you want to get killed,” Fallon told the Observer. “Are you walking on the street with packages? Not unless you have a death wish.”
