New housing for low-income seniors opens on Park Road

The Charlotte Housing Authority on Wednesday opened its newest development, a 92-unit senior apartment building at Park and Marsh roads.
Called The Landing, the building was developed by Horizon Development Properties, CHA’s development arm. The building is limited to tenants 55 and older with incomes of 60 percent or less of the area’s median earnings.
Horizon purchased the 2.2-acre site in 2010, for $1.5 million. The $15.7 million construction cost for the building was financed in part with low-income tax credits, as well as nearly $1.4 million from the city’s Housing Trust Fund.
Troy Drawz, executive vice president of Horizon, said the new property is the “crown jewel” of the company’s portfolio.
“HDP, Inc.’s core mission is to provide quality housing for people with diverse incomes. The addition of The Landing at Park Road provides our community’s seniors with a place where they can live an active and independent lifestyle, in a community that is affordable for them,” said Drawz, in a statement.
People interested in the property can call 704-336-2515 for a tour.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments