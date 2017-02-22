New housing for low-income seniors opens on Park Road

2:10 How is a blade born in N.C.? Find out, with A. Sharpe knife Pause

1:11 Contractors install AT&T Fiber lines

0:26 NFL hopeful Germone Hopper

1:17 Hornets, Lowes unveil refurbished teachers' lounge at Steele Creek Elementary

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

2:27 Jenna Greenwood shows how she shops for Shipt

2:07 Kevin Harvick recounts his NASCAR victory at Kansas Speedway

2:02 Jobs of NASCAR: Meet Spanky, the chef who cooks 150 pounds of bacon per weekend to feed his team

3:29 Lisette Baumgardner discusses sewer leak caused by fiber contractor