February 22, 2017

Medical office buildings sell for $23 million in Charlotte

Ely Portillo

A pair of medical office buildings have been sold for $23 million, brokerage firm CBRE said Wednesday.

Charlotte Medical Plaza I and II are at 300 and 330 Billingsley Road, off Randolph Road. They total nearly 93,000 square feet and are 90 percent and 84 percent occupied, respectively.

Patrick Gildea, Lee Asher and Chris Bodnar of CBRE represented the seller, a joint venture between Charlotte developer Insite Properties and investor Alex Brown Realty, from Baltimore. Anchor Health Properties bought the buildings.

