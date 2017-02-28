Check out the changes at what used to be a drab, 1970s-era office building uptown

Uptown’s newest office building is actually an old one: Workers are nearing completion on extensive renovations at 300 South Brevard, formerly the AT&T Plaza building.
Stream Realty purchased the 360,000 square-foot building in 2015 for $45.5 million. Since then, the company has poured about $15 million more into a major overhaul of the outdated building, which was originally occupied by Bell South.
Stream oversaw the building’s gutting, with all new, open-floor plan interiors, new lobbies and tenant space, more retail and restaurant space added and an overhauled facade. There’s also a new outdoor terrace, a patio area on Brevard Street and (coming soon) a new, covered connection between the entrance on the other side and the Blue Line light rail stop.
The interior is on track for completion March 6, and the exterior work should be completed by May 1, said Stream vice president Katherine Richey.
The company is still seeking tenants for the building, which is oriented towards users such as a financial technology firm. The floorplates are 40,000 square feet, and Stream is seeking tenants to take at least that much, if not the whole building.
MPV Properties is marketing the retail space, which totals about 20,000 square feet.
“We envision unique local and/or regional restaurateurs taking advantage of the property’s premier corner restaurant opportunities,” said Keely Hines, a senior broker at MPV, in a statement.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
