Good times for fireplace firm: A hearth manufacturer is expanding in Charlotte

Hearth and Home Technologies is expanding its Charlotte facilities, with a nearly 103,000 square-foot new showroom and distribution center opening in Steele Creek.
The new facility is set to open in the Steele Creek Commerce Center, owned by EastGroup Properties, and it represents a 40,000 square-foot expansion. Hearth and Home is relocating from another EastGroup property, North Park Business Park, that the company owns in Charlotte.
The lease also means that EastGroup is kicking off construction on their next new building at the Steele Creek Commerce Center, which will total 120,000 square feet and is expected to open this summer.
JLL teams represented both EastGroup and Hearth and Home in the lease transaction.
“While HHT needed the additional space, Steele Creek Commerce Center also offers great access to 77 and 85 in Charlotte via I-485. This new location will improve their access for the trucks and their customers and vendors,” said JLL broker Brad Cherry.
