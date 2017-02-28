New uptown office tower signs a tenant

BDO has signed a lease for the 12th floor at 615 South College, the new office tower planning to open soon uptown.
The accounting firm will occupy about 25,000 square feet. BDO will relocate from its offices on Morehead Street as soon as August.
“All of our partners and staff are looking forward to moving into our new uptown offices at 615 South College. This premier Class A building provides BDO with the presence the firm has been looking for in Charlotte,” said Jack Giegerich, managing partner for BDO USA’s Charlotte office, in a statement.
Travis Garland of building developer Portman Holdings, along with Trinity Partners’ John Ball, represented the building’s owners, while Brent Royall of Colliers represented BDO.
“We’re very proud that BDO is joining us at 615 South College,” said Travis Garland, director of leasing for Portman Holdings. “A tenant of this caliber selecting this location is a reflection of how unique and special this building is, and we’re excited to have them move in later this year.”
Regions Bank leased 60,000 square feet in the building, on three floors, and plans to move in later this year. Regions Bank was the new tower’s first tenant.
The 370,000 square-foot speculative building, begun without anchor tenants, now has about 285,000 square feet left to lease. Next to the Westin hotel uptown, it’s also adjacent to the Blue Line light rail and the new Crescent Stonewall Station development, anchored by a Whole Foods that’s under construction.
