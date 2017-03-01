Check out this new office building planned for Charlotte

Charlotte real estate firm New Forum is marketing a new office building in the Ayrsley area of southwest Charlotte, next to doormaker Jeld-Wen’s new headquarters development.
Named Two Silver Crescent, the four-story, 80,000 square-foot building, would be located at the intersection of Ayrsley Town Boulevard and Sessions Street. That’s near the Interstate 485 and South Tryon Street interchanger.
“Today’s employers are looking for locations that will allow them to recruit and retain young talent,” said William Hodges, vice president and broker-in- charge at New Forum, in a statement. “We’ve seen strong demand among office users for the walkable, mixed-use environment we’ve created at Ayrsley, and we look forward to introducing Two Silver Crescent to the market.”
Jeld-Wen’s new building is under construction. The 120,000 square-foot headquarters is expected to be completed in late 2017, and the company plans to relocate from its uptown location.
There are no tenants yet for Two Silver Crescent, and New Forum didn’t release any details on the project’s expected timeline. The company completed its lease with Jeld-Wen four months after it started marketing One Silver Crescent in summer 2016.
