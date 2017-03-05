Say goodbye: Sunday is the final show at longtime music venue Amos’ Southend

A South End music venue is closing its doors for good Sunday night, after one final show.
Amos’ Southend, with a capacity of 1,200, is one of several music venues to shutter in recent years, including Tremont Concert Hall and the Double Door Inn.
Doors open at 3:30 p.m. for the final show at Amos’ Southend, with bands including Beyond the Fade, Prowess, Skipper the Lion and Skinn Jakitt. Tickets are $15.
You can take a piece of Amos’ Southend with you after the closure: The venue is holding a yard sale Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, selling posters, photos, bar stools and other furnishings they’ve accumulated over the years.
John Ellison opened Amos’ Southend in the Park Road Shopping Center about 27 years ago. The venue closed in 1998, then reopened in 2000 at its current location. Ellison, who also owns and operates the Gin Mill next door, plans to renovate the Amos’ Southend space and move the Gin Mill into that location.
“It’s going to be a bigger version of Gin Mill. Like Gin Mill on steroids,” Ellison said in February. Though it won’t be a concert hall, Ellison said the new Gin Mill will include a small stage and sound system for live acts on the weekends.
We may book bands on a more regular basis, but we’re basically just going for the neighborhood bar/restaurant concept right now,” he said. Ellison hasn’t said what will take Gin Mill’s spot.
A wide range of acts have played Amos’ Southend over the years, from tribute bands such as Badfish to the Roots and Flo Rida during the Democratic National Convention in 2012, from John Legend to Jefferson Starship to Jennifer Nettles.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
