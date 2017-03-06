Bye-bye, former Actor’s Theatre building: Demolition is underway for new apartments

Workers have started tearing down the former Actor’s Theatre building on Stonewall Street to make way for the next apartment building in the fastest-growing stretch of uptown.
In addition to being a local mainstay on the live theater scene, the building was familiar to many airplane passengers (and Google maps users) for the “GO PANTHERS” message painted in white letters on its black roof.
Charlotte-based developer Proffitt Dixon bought the site at 650 East Stonewall, totaling 2.6 acres with an adjoining city-owned parcel, for $8.6 million. The company is building 302 apartments, designed by Axiom Architecture, in a project called The Montage. The building will feature ground-floor retail space, and Proffitt Dixon expects the first apartments will be available there in late 2018.
Down the street, at Stonewall and McDowell streets, Proffitt Dixon developed the Presley apartments. Those were the first new development in what’s become an avalanche of new construction on Stonewall Street, a wave set to bring at least three new high-rise towers, more than 1,100 new apartments and more than 1 million square feet of new office space.
Here’s what other developers are planning on the south side of Stonewall Street, heading east from Bank of America Stadium:
▪ On the former site of the Observer, Lincoln Harris is building a major mixed-use development. They’re starting with a 30-story office building, for which workers are already well underway digging the foundation.
▪ At the former Goodyear auto maintenance shop at Stonewall and Tryon streets, Crescent Communities is planning a mixed-use development, anchored by an office tower and called Tryon Place.
▪ The next block over, Crescent is building a Whole Foods-anchored development that will include 450 apartments and two hotels next to the Blue Line light rail, called Crescent Stonewall Station.
▪ And a block off Stonewall Street, at 615 South College, a new, 19-story office tower is just about finished and signing new tenants.
▪ Northwood Ravin last month kicked off a high-rise apartment development that will include 421 apartments and a 20-story tower. Workers are still clearing away a massive pile of earth to grade and level the site.
▪ BK Partners is planning to buy and redevelop the county-owned Bob Walton Plaza building as part of its Brooklyn Village plan.
