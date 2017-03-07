A prominent site near the Queens/Queens intersection could soon look very different, after property sale

A Charlotte developer has purchased a prominent site on Queens Road that’s currently home to student housing, real estate records show.
A company called Opus Myers Park and affiliated with Jim Gross – who has developed the pink Arlington tower, Dilworth Crescent and high-priced infill townhouses in Myers Park – bought the property at 1333 Queens Road for $4.2 million, in a deal that closed Monday. The site is just under 3/4 of an acre, next to the Myers Park Brach Library at the intersection of Queens and Providence roads.
The site is occupied by a five-story building Queens University uses for student housing. Queens University bought the site in 2008 for $3.1 million. Called North Residence Hall, the building includes 28 apartments for upperclassmen, housing about 70 students.
Gross couldn’t be reached Monday for more information about his plans, and didn’t return a message seeking comment. A source familiar with his plans said Gross is planning to redevelop the site as a residential project.
“I want to do really unique, opportunistic developments,” says Gross, an architect by training, told the Observer in 2013. “My gut says that’s the way to go. Stay small, stay nimble, with high quality and great location.”
