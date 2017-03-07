There’s another new office building heading to South Boulevard

A new office and retail building is under development in South End, across from a light rail stop that’s set to finally see a big surge of new construction.
Located at 3441 South Boulevard, the building would be located at South Boulevard and Hollis Road, on a corner currently occupied by a defunct, single-story commercial building.
The new offices are planned to total 24,000 square feet, on two floors. They’ll be on top of 12,000 square feet of retail space on the building’s ground floor.
Lincoln Harris is marketing the building on behalf of Mike Joyner, who’s developing the property. The developer plans to break ground when the office space is 50 percent pre-leased. So far, about 35 percent of the space has been spoken for.
“With easy access to the light-rail line and close proximity to neighborhood retail, restaurants and entertainment, 3441 South Boulevard is an exciting new option for creative office users in one of Charlotte’s most desirable submarkets,” said Jubal Early, of Lincoln Harris. He’s marketing the building with Marshall Williamson.
Across the street, the long-planned Scaleybark Station development is kicking off. Pappas Properties is starting work on the vacant site’s first commercial development, which will include 16,000 square feet of retail space fronting South Boulevard. And Pulte Homes plans to build 58 townhouses on the site as well.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
