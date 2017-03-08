NoDa waits to see when the Blue Line will start running – and roads will reopen

The opening of the Blue Line extension in late summer was supposed to bring a surge of new patrons to NoDa businesses and ease congestion and parking concerns. Instead, local businesses and residents are waiting to see when construction wraps up in the face of what could be a seven-month delay.
At Tuesday’s meeting of the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association, some local residents and businesses said they’re tired of the construction. Businesses such as the Evening Muse, where the meeting of about 100 people was held, have been dealing with work along the rail line for years, including road closures, lost parking and construction vehicles clogging the roads.
They were looking forward to August, the previous opening date for the Blue Line extension running from uptown through NoDa and on to University City. But last week, the Charlotte Area Transit System said the line won’t open in August and might not be finished until March 2018, a year from now. Delays in making required electrical connections are responsible, CATS said.
CATS chief executive John Lewis told the NoDa meeting that the August opening was “a very aggressive goal.”
“ It would be great if we could open in time for the school year at UNC Charlotte,” said Lewis. “We are 92 percent there...What is left is all of the nitty-gritty .”
Required electrical work, software and testing will take months. Though it’s now clear CATS won’t open the line by August, it could still be running before March, which is a deadline to finish the work or face penalties from the federal government (which is paying for half the cost). Lewis didn’t give a date when the line might open, but said he’ll have a better idea in May of when that might be.
They’re not corporate chains that have 20 other locations to help the one that’s limping along. For the most part, they’re on their own.
Hollis Nixon, president of the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association
At the meeting, local residents asked if 36th Street could be reopened to foot and bicycle traffic before the line is finished (not going to happen, Lewis said), whether the line could be opened in stages as each is complete (technically possible but not practical) and whether the city would sponsor some sort of festival to help businesses that are struggling (an idea Lewis said he would support).
The $1.2 billion Blue Line extension is already spurring massive interest among developers: About 2,000 new apartments are already planned or underway along the rail line between uptown and 36th Street. New projects such as Crescent NoDa, 344 new apartments at the 36th Street Station, bring their own construction vehicles and workers, adding to local disruptions.
Hollis Nixon, president of the NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association, said the biggest concern is whether access problems, construction headaches and delays in getting new customers will hobble the small businesses, locally owned eateries and galleries upon which NoDa’s identity is built.
“They’re not corporate chains that have 20 other locations to help the one that’s limping along,” said Nixon. “For the most part, they’re on their own.”
Ely Portillo:
