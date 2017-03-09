This New York real estate company has quietly become one of the biggest players in Charlotte

Northwood Investors isn’t a household name in Charlotte, but maybe it should be: The New York-based, private investment firm has poured more than $1.5 billion into Charlotte real estate since 2012, buying up some of the best-known properties in the city.
Last week, Northwood Investors made by far its biggest purchase in Charlotte, spending $1.2 billion to acquire the sprawling Ballantyne Corporate Park. That purchase wasn’t just the company’s biggest – it was the biggest in Charlotte history, by a factor of four.
Marshall Nevins, managing director at Northwood Investors, said the company has long been interested in Charlotte because it’s a fast-growing city in a part of the country where it’s popular for both people and corporations to move.
“It’s a market that’s proven itself, and we think that will continue,” said Nevins. “It’s been one of the fastest growing cities.”
John Kukral, former CEO of Blackstone Real Estate Advisors, founded Northwood Investors in 2006. Since then, the company has invested in real estate from New York to the Southeast, London to California to Paris. Along the way, the company has amassed a sizable Charlotte portfolio.
▪ In 2012, Northwood Investors bought the 51-story Vue tower in a foreclosure auction for $103 million. The luxury Vue tower was built as condominiums at the height of the pre-crash boom, but only a handful of the 408 units were ever sold. Now nearly 100 percent occupied, the Vue has become one of the most expensive places to rent, since the new owners converted it to apartments.
▪ That same year, Northwood Investors spent more than $150 million on a slew of other properties, including the Blakeney mixed-use project, The Apartments at Blakeney, The Arbors apartments and the Latta Arcade in uptown.
▪ The company’s local apartment affiliate, Northwood Ravin, is building hundreds of new, upscale apartments across Charlotte. Those projects include another apartment tower totaling 20 stories on Stonewall Street, as well as more apartments on Providence Road and at the Village at Commonwealth on Commonwealth Avenue.
So, remember the name: You’ll probably be hearing a lot more about Northwood Investors in the coming years.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
