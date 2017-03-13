Changing how you work: A coworking company is opening a big, new space uptown

Charlotte’s newest office tower is filling up fast, and the latest tenant will offer a new kind of office space: Coworking.
WeWork is opening its first Charlotte offices at 615 South College, still under construction next to the Westin hotel. The company has leased 46,000 square feet, the eighth and ninth floors of the tower, and plans to open this summer.
“We’re excited to bring both our beautiful workspaces and global community of creators to Charlotte this summer,” said Adam Wacenske, general manager of WeWork’s southern region, in a statement.
The company anticipates 960 people will work in its Charlotte space. WeWork offers entrepreneurs and small businesses to lease office space and provides all of the accoutrements that typically come with larger companies, such as coffee, cleaning, and information technology support. The company also provides access to business services such as payroll processing, legal advice and other payment processing.
It’s the latest coworking space to open uptown, a market that’s seen more interest from such companies lately, with coworking offices such as Level and Packard Place opening. At WeWork, a basic membership, which comes with limited privileges to work at the location and book a desk or a conference room, starts at $45 per month. A dedicated desk starts at $350 per month, and offices start at $400 per month.
At 615 South College Street, the lease takes another chunk of the new 19-story office building off the market. The developer has already inked leases with BDO, which took the 12th floor, and Regions Bank, which took the fourth, fifth and sixth.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
