Coming to South End: Stylish new self-storage (including wine cellars)

0:55 Romare Bearden Park time lapse Pause

3:27 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

0:33 500 power trucks roll out to help restore power after Hurricane Matthew

0:37 Asking for a raise: What women can do today

0:52 Hillary Clinton speaks at rally: can't let negativity get us down

2:34 Marcus Smith on bringing MLS Soccer to Charlotte

0:45 Charlotte soccer stadium gets county approval - commissioner explains 'no' vote

1:58 Brian Moynihan talks about HB2

1:32 Promotional video for Charlotte group's soccer bid