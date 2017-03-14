Tear down and replace the Main library uptown? That’s part of a new revitalization plan

A new plan could leave the area around Sixth and North Tryon streets looking very different, with a new library building and a much more dense mix of uses, including new office and apartment towers.
Mecklenburg County commissioners are set to hear an update on the area around Sixth and Tryon on Tuesday at a 3 p.m. budget meeting. The plan for that area – a subset of the North Tryon Vision Plan that’s been refined for the past two years – calls for replacing the Main Library, refurbishing McGlohon Theater, renovating the Hall House apartments and adding new housing, offices and retail.
The complex plan would require cooperation between property owners Bank of America, the county, city of Charlotte, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library and the Charlotte Housing Authority, as well as the private developers and financing sources needed to pull off the plan. It covers the two city blocks totaling more than six acres and bounded by Sixth, Tryon, Eighth and North College Streets, about half of which is currently occupied by surface parking.
The hope is that these two blocks would serve as a catalyst for redeveloping much of the rest of the surrounding area. There are also plans afoot to remake Discovery Place and the Carolina Theatre.
Here are what the plan for Sixth and Tryon could entail:
▪ “A smaller, taller, reinvented Main Library that meets our community’s needs in the 21st century.”
▪ More affordable housing, and housing for senior citizens (125 units of “workforce affordable” housing, typically reserved for people making 80 percent of the area’s median income, and 120 age-restrict housing units for senior citizens).
▪ More market-rate housing (380 units total).
▪ ”A refurbished, sustainable and accessible McGlohon Theater.”
▪ On The Charlotte Housing Authority-owned parcel, now home to Hall House and mostly occupied by a parking lot, a major new development with a refurbished Hall House, a new, 16-story residential tower and an 18-story office tower.
▪ Up to 60,000 square feet of new shops and restaurants, spread over several new buildings.
▪ The office space could total 575,000 square feet, spread over at least two new buildings.
▪ Some 750 new parking spaces to serve the developments, in underground garages and one above-ground deck.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
