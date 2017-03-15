NoDa’s newest apartments are moving forward

NoDa could soon see 300 more apartments, as developers get ready to start construction at Philemon Avenue and East Craighead Road.
Grading permits were approved Tuesday for Stonehenge NoDa, the working name of a new apartment project on what’s now a 10-acre industrial site. Charlotte City Council approved the change in zoning to allow the new development in October.
Atlanta developer Todd Jackovich is behind the project. It’s not his only foray into Charlotte: Nearby, between 24th and 26th streets, Jackovich is working to rezone an 11.4-acre tract for up to 343 residential units. The site, formerly the Tryon Hills apartments and now vacant, has the same owner as the NoDa site, a Vision Ventures-affiliated firm.
The site at Craighead and Philemon is less than half a mile from the 36th Street stop on the planned Blue Line light rail extension, and it’s adjacent to the rail line. The 300 apartments would be located in two buildings, four stories each, with a courtyard and pool amenity facing Philemeon.
And more change is coming: The industrial site on the north side of Philemon has also been approved for a new transit-oriented development.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments