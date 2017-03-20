There’s a new hotel – and Whole Foods – coming to south Charlotte later this year

A 141-room Hilton Garden Inn is expected to open later this year at the Waverly mixed-use development in south Charlotte, developers said Monday.
The hotel marked the completion of vertical construction earlier in March. It’s located near the main plaza in the Waverly project on Providence Road, developed by Crosland Southeast, Childress Klein and the Matthews family.
The first office building at Waverly, a sxi-story speculative development called The Hub, is set to open in May.
“As the first hotel developed at this interchange, the Hilton Garden Inn will be a valuable addition to the community and an important amenity for our residents and future office tenants at Waverly,” said Peter B. Pappas, managing partner of Crosland Southeast, in a statement.
The Whole Foods under construction at the site is set to open in late spring. The 40,000 square-foot store will be the grocer’s first store in the area.
Retailers including Chick-fil- A, Chuy’s, CVS, Firehouse Subs, Mattress Firm, Panera Bread, The Porter’s House and ULTA Beauty have opened at the 90-acre site, and 40 shops and restaurants are planned. Some 375 apartments and the first phases of 150 for-sale houses at Waverly are also open.
“The Hilton Garden Inn at Waverly will bring a much-needed hotel option to this area and will be surrounded by an impressive mix of walkable restaurants and retailers that our gests will enjoy,” said Nick Patel, chief financial officer at Naman Hotels. That’s the company that’s developing the Hilton Garden Inn, its third hotel in Charlotte.
