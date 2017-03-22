Sure to destroy the neighborhood, or a great idea? Neighbors don’t see eye-to-eye on new buildings

There’s probably no better Rorschach test out there than a good rezoning fight.
Disagreements over what should be built somewhere often pit neighbors against each other. One group of people looks at a planned new business or apartment building and sees an existential threat to where they live, while another group shrugs and says “Fine by me.”
That’s the case right now near Northlake Mall, a fast-growing part of Charlotte where a developer is planning a new hotel. Daly Seven, a hotel company based in Virginia, is seeking to build a 141-room Hampton Inn & Suites and a restaurant at Treyburn Drive and West W.T. Harris Boulevard.
Charlotte City Council held a hearing Monday on the plan, which has drawn strong opposition from some neighbors and support from others. A Daly Seven-affiliated company bought the 5.7-acre site last year for $900,000 from Aldi, which had previously planned a store there.
The leaders of two neighborhood organizations showed up Monday to voice their support for the new hotel. The vacant site is zoned for business, which means a retail strip, convenience store or other similar development could already take place there. They’d rather see a hotel on the site. And as long as the site remains undeveloped, it attracts problems, such as homeless residents, drug use and teenagers having sex, they said.
On the other hand, several neighbors showed up to oppose the six-story hotel – some for the same reasons their neighbors support the plan. They’d rather see some basic shopping options developed, or the land kept as green space, or used for residential development. A hotel, they worry, will draw more traffic, loom over their property lines, generate more noise and light and hurt their property values.
“They need to s***-can this thing and move on to something else,” one woman, who owns a townhouse near the proposed hotel, told City Council. City planning staff is recommending council members vote against the plan, which they say is incompatible and too tall for the surrounding neighborhoods.
Charlotte City Council is set to vote on the plan at their zoning meeting next month.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
