Uptown’s newest hotel is open, more than two years after construction started

The newest hotel in Charlotte opened Tuesday: The Embassy Suites by Hilton located across from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, on East Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard.
Developer and owner BPR Properties broke ground on the the 250-room hotel in June 2014. The building includes a rooftop terrace (called the Meck Dec), a craft cocktail bar (the QC Lounge), an Asian fusion restaurant called Suki Akor and 12,000 square feet of event space. The rooms are all two-room suites with features such as kitchenettes and open living areas.
“Not only is the Embassy Suites by Hilton Charlotte Uptown property stylish and appealing, its location also makes it the perfect addition to our award-winning brand of upscale all-suite hotels.” said Alan Roberts, global head of Embassy Suites by Hilton, in a statement. “This property allows guests to effortlessly experience and explore the best parts of the city.”
The building is also near the Blue Line light rail and across the street from the convention center.
“We are eager for guests to experience the variety of amenities that this property has to offer,” said Ron Feeney, general manager of the Embassy Suites.
Katherine Peralta: 704-358-5079, @katieperalta
Comments