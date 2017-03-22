Uptown’s newest hotel is open, more than two years after construction started

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned Pause

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross

0:44 The Oinker food truck helps to feed homeless

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

3:36 Son Rae Carruth once wanted dead is making progress in physical therapy

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:47 Charlotte Ice Dancers have their eyes set on the 2022 Winter Olympics