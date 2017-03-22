Two new restaurants are coming soon to a renovated office tower uptown

A pair of new restaurants are set to open this fall in the renovated Bank of America Plaza building, bringing a new outdoor dining spot, live jazz music and more options to the Trade and Tryon intersection.
Eddie V’s, an upscale restaurant with seafood, craft cocktails, live jazz music nightly and a 300-wine list, will open a 10,805-square-foot location. The plans include a 1,000 square-foot outdoor patio. Devon & Blakely, a fast-casual restaurant serving breakfast, coffee, sandwiches and salads, as well as corporate catering, will occupy 3,050 square feet. Devon B Blakely has locations in New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Both new restaurants plan to open this fall. Real estate brokers are in active negotiations with potential tenants with potential tenants for the two other new, ground-floor retail spaces in the building.
The new restaurants are part of the $20 million renovation by owner TIER REIT. The 40-story building opened in 1974, as the new headquarters for Bank of America predecessor NCNB. An example of an earlier era in architecture – when big lobbies glassed off from the sidewalk and a bank branch took up most of the ground floor – the renovation is intended to open up the building to pedestrians and create new retail space.
“Our building, from the ground level, appeared to be closed for business,” Rhea Greene of Trinity Partners, the director of office leasing who handles Bank of America Plaza, previously told the Observer. “We had space sitting there that was a missed opportunity.”
Greene said the new restaurants will appeal to prospective office tenants in the tower. The 891,000 square-foot tower is mostly occupied, with just under 29,000 square-feet of space available.
The renovation, which started in January 2016, is planned to be finished this spring. Changes to the lobby include a new, 70-foot “light art sculpture,” new marble flooring, LED lights and an updated entrance, while the exterior will have new multicolor LED lights.
“We’re proud to be a part of the city’s retail resurgence,” said Michele Langenberg, vice president of asset management with TIER REIT. The building is one of several uptown office towers that are redoing their lobbies to bring more retail.
CBRE broker Mike Lucier represented TIER REIT in the negotiations, while Lance Lancaster of Core Properties represented Eddie V’s and Brooks Bailey of CBRE represented Devon & Blakely.
