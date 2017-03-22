Two new restaurants are coming soon to a renovated office tower uptown

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned Pause

0:53 Bank of America gives $565,000 to help Charlotteans rise out of poverty

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

2:14 In AT&T fiber project, worker pays a steep price: amputation of finger

2:33 UK Parliament on lockdown as authorities respond to incident on Westminster Bridge

2:56 A story and song with Jordan Gross

3:22 How to make a cabbage torta

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law