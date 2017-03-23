Former Phat Burrito building has a new owner – for $2.7 million

0:47 After Raleigh apartment fire, safety of wood construction questioned Pause

3:36 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:09 Money for disabled daughter's trust fund linked to Siskey

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

3:33 Giving fraud a bad name: The Ponzi scheme

1:24 Understanding H-1B Visas

1:50 Charlotte Motor Speedway Shot - Harlem Globetrotters

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:25 Future uncertain for students of Charlotte School of Law