Charlotte’s newest tower crane isn’t uptown, but it is building more apartments

The Dilworth neighborhood has sprouted a new grove of tower cranes, as crews work to build hundreds of new apartments near Kenilworth Avenue and Morehead Street.
The latest, erected this week, is at the Armada Hoffler Properties project at Kenilworth and Harding Place. The Virginia-based company is building 225 apartments in an eight-floor building, with 350 parking spaces in a deck. The $45 million project is planned for a mid-2018 completion.
Next to that, there are two tower cranes operating at the Lincoln at Dilworth, a 379-unit apartment building that’s expected to open in spring 2018.
The newest crane brings the total in Charlotte to 11 (by my count – let me know if I’ve left any off). And there are several more cranes coming soon as more projects kick off.
▪ 3 cranes at Kenilworth and Morehead.
▪ 3 cranes at Crescent Stonewall Station.
▪ 1 crane each at 300 South Tryon, the EpiCentre hotel, new Toringdon apartments, the new CPCC building in Elizabeth and the new apartment building on Sharon Road.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
