There’s a new tower crane on uptown’s skyline

Your eyes don’t deceive you: That’s yet another crane gracing uptown Charlotte’s skyline.
Workers over the weekend put up a new crane at the site of the former Charlotte Observer building, a block from Bank of America Stadium. That’s where Lincoln Harris and Goldman Sachs – who bought the 10-acre site for $37.5 million – are building a new office tower.
Preliminary plans call for the tower to be 30 stories tall. It will be the first phase of a much larger plan to redevelop the site into a massive new, mixed-use project. Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris hasn’t announced any tenants for the new tower, which will total about 1 million square feet.
The new crane is the latest to join a growing number on Stonewall Street, the busiest stretch for commercial development in uptown. There are three cranes at work on Crescent Stonewall Station, and more planned at 550 Stonewall (Northwood Ravin’s new apartment tower) and the Montage (Proffitt Dixon’s new apartment building), both of which recently kicked off construction.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments