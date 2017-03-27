Ahead of Monday’s controversial vote, developer cuts number of townhouse planned again

Seeking to win support for a hard-fought plan to build townhouses in south Charlotte, Simonini Homes has once again cut the number of units it plans to build on Sharon Lane.
Just south of Providence Road, the site is currently occupied by five single-family houses. Along with partner Saratoga Asset Management, Simonini had originally planned to build 38 townhouses on the 6.3-acre site, averaging about $1 million each.
They’ve since reduced that number – first to 24, and now, as of Monday, to 18. The developers are trying to win support for their plan from a reluctant Charlotte City Council. Neighbors have fiercely opposed the plan, which they say is too dense for the neighborhood. They’ve gathered more than 1,200 signatures on a petition.
It isn’t clear that the rezoning petition, filed almost a year ago, has the votes needed to pass. Last week, Charlotte City Council voted 5 to 4 against the plan. But since two members were absent, and a six-member majority of the full board is needed to pass anything, the “no” vote didn’t stick.
They’re scheduled to vote again Monday night. Council member Kenny Smith, who represents the area, voted against the plan.
“I think Sharon Lane is still a single-family residential street,” Smith said last week.
Ely Portillo
