YMCA breaking ground on major expansion

The Dowd YMCA is breaking ground next week on a long planned expansion to the flagship building.
The groundbreaking is scheduled for Tuesday. The $14.3 million project will add about 40,000 square feet in a two-story addition to the gym facilities, with new group exercise studios, more community spaces and a new Center for Social Innovation that will host co-working space for “social mission entrepreneurs.”
The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2018. An earlier component of the expansion project, a new parking deck shared with a nearby church, is already open.
“The Y is so much more than a gym,” said Dowd YMCA Executive Director Joe Angelon. “The Dowd YMCA brings more than 15,000 people of all ages and backgrounds together in meaningful and transformative ways.”
You can find more information about the planned renovation and impacts to the facility online at www.ymcacharlotte.org/dowdrenovation. There will be construction fencing on the Morehead Street side of the building, eliminating those parking spaces, and fitness equipment locations and group class schedules might change. One of the steam rooms in the Men’s Health Center will temporarily close as well.
