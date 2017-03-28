20-story InterContinental hotel to rise atop Carolina Theatre in Charlotte

A 250-room InterContinental hotel will rise atop the renovated and restored Carolina Theatre location in uptown, officials announced Tuesday.
The $42 million planned renovation of the theater is starting in May. This will be the first InterContintental-brand hotel in Charlotte. The upscale hotel targets “international luxury travel,” and operates 187 locations in cities including New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Beijing and Sao Paulo.
The building dates to 1927, and was once one of Charlotte’s grand theaters. Since it closed in 1978, the building has sat vacant and deteriorating. In the 1980s, the city dismantled the old building facade’s windows, arches and exterior ornaments, storing them under the crumbling stage.
In 2012, Charlotte City Council gave the theater to the Foundation for the Carolinas for $1. In the nearly five years since, the building has mostly sat unchanged. In December 2015, the foundation announced plans to build a hotel atop the old theater and renovate the interior, joining the building with its own headquarters next door and creating a new civic space uptown.
Plans call for restoring the theater and its original facade behind a new “jewel box” glass exterior, which will frame a new lobby.
“This ugly duckling will start the transformation to a beautiful swan,” said Michael Marsicano, CEO of the Foundation for the Carolinas, at the group’s annual meeting.
Construction on the renovation had been planned to start in mid-2016, but was delayed. Valor Hospitality Partners signed on to bring in a 4- or 5-star luxury hotel for the property. SB&G Hotel Group, an Australian company, is partnering with Valor on the project.
The 250-room hotel is planned to total 20 stories. Atop the five-story theater, that would bring the project’s total height to 25 stories.
Foundation for the Carolinas is the sixth-largest of the nation’s 800 or so community foundations, with more than $2.1 billion worth of assets.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
