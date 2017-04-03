The former Ivey’s department store uptown comes back to life this week – as a boutique hotel

1:04 Statesville Avenue developments Pause

2:01 The Gold District

1:36 Want to sell your home fast? Advice from Charlotte real estate experts

1:15 Development in Steele Creek

3:28 Last show at Amos' South End

2:04 Major Mike Smathers discusses double homicide on Glencannon Drive

2:39 Roy Williams on NCAA allegations: I know we did nothing wrong

2:42 Textile jobs gone for good: One worker's story

6:10 UNC's Williams talks Gonzaga, craps and cops