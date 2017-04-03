The former Ivey’s department store uptown comes back to life this week – as a boutique hotel

A new boutique hotel is set to open Thursday in uptown Charlotte in what was once Ivey’s, one of the city’s downtown department stores.
The Ivey’s Hotel, a 42-room, upscale property, is at 127 North Tryon Street, in the Ivey’s building across from the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center. The department store closed in 1990, two years after Belk closed its downtown department store as retailers fled to the suburbs and new shopping malls.
The hotel had a soft “friends and family” opening over the weekend, before opening to the general public. Amenities include deluxe rooms, 55-inch, 4K televisions, a gym and high-speed Internet access.
“Our elegantly appointed rooms feature reclaimed French oak floors, custom designed lighting fixtures, bespoke furnishings, natural foam mattresses, Frette Italian luxury linens, alongside a curated art collection on view throughout the hotel,” the hotel says in its description. “All rooms are exquisitely decorated with an eclectic mix of custom-made art deco luxury details and midcentury modern richness.”
That luxury comes with a hefty price tag: Opening room rates start at $322 and go up to $609, according to the Ivey’s website.
The building dates to the 1920s, when it was J.B. Ivey & Company Department Store. MRK Property Development bought the first and second floors (The other floors are occupied by condominiums) of the building in multiple transactions starting in 2012 and 2013, and began a multimillion dollar renovation. MRK paid just under $4 million for the 45,000 square-foot space, real estate records show.
You can see a walk-through with some more interior photos at CharlotteFive.
