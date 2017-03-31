Longtime restaurateur Greg McIntosh opening new, upscale SouthPark Grill

Charlotte restaurateur Greg McIntosh is opening his latest venture at a new office tower in SouthPark, to be called SouthPark Grill.
McIntosh owned McIntosh’s Steak & Seafood, a South End restaurant that was consistently rated among the city’s best, from 1996 to 2009. He’s signed on to operate the first restaurant in the new Capitol Towers, a recently opened pair of office buildings developed by Lincoln Harris.
SouthPark Grill will total 5,800 square feet, and McIntosh plans to open the restaurant this summer. The restaurant will have seating capacity for 270 diners, including 16 tables outside on a patio. McIntosh said it will have an “upscale but casual vibe.”
“It’s going to be warm and intimate,” McIntosh told the Observer. “I’ve always had my eye on SouthPark and wanted to be there. But it was either cost-prohibitive or location-prohibitive.”
The new Capitol Towers, he said, provided a space that “we couldn’t refuse.”
“It’s a fabulous location,” he said.
The menu will include American classics such as New York strip steak, jumbo lump crab cakes, fried lobster (inspired by old favorites at McIntosh’s), black truffle fries, lobster salad and rotisserie chicken. The bar will feature an extensive wine list and local beers, as well as craft cocktails.
“You don’t have to incorporate a lot of really difficult ingredients to make it good,” McIntosh said. “Classic, great food has longevity.”
“We are so excited about Greg and SouthPark Grill coming to Capitol Towers,” said Johno Harris, president of Charlotte-based Lincoln Harris. “SouthPark Grill will not only be a great addition to Capitol Towers, but also will provide families of SouthPark and the Charlotte community a truly unique dining experience.”
McIntosh’s shut down in 2009, during the aftermath of the economic crash. The restaurant was also facing increased competition from chains like Ruth’s Chris, Capital Grille and Del Frisco, which ate into business.
After the closure, he took a year off, spending more time with his family than he had been able to during the 13 hectic years he ran McIntosh’s. He then worked as a consultant, operated a catering company and worked as the general manager for Wolfgang Puck’s Phillips Place restaurant.
Capitol Towers is a pair of office buildings totaling about 480,000 square feet, with 35,000 square feet of retail. The first tower is mostly leased, with tenants including Albemarle Corp. and Robert W. Baird & Co.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments