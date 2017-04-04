Uptown’s got three new hotels, and the latest just opened

The opening wave of the surge of new hotels in uptown has begun, with the Springhill Suites across from Spectrum Center becoming the latest property to add rooms to the Charlotte market.
The 195-room hotel, a Marriott franchise, opened for business Monday. It was developed by SREE Hotels, also the owner and operator. The hotel – a skinny tower built on a triangular patch of land next to the Blue Line light rail – features a 3,000 square-foot rooftop space that can accommodate functions with up to 250 people.
“As a brand opening a new hotel every 10 days on average, we are delighted that the SpringHill Suites Charlotte Uptown is the latest addition to our growing number of properties across the United States and Canada,” said Callette Nielsen, vice president and global brand manager for SpringHill Suites, in a statement.
The hotel is one of five opening uptown in the coming year. They include the Embassy Suites, across from the NASCAR Hall of Fame, a 250-room hotel that opened in March and Ivey’s, a 42-room boutique hotel opening later this week in what was once a department store on North Tryon Street.
Still to come: The Kimpton, next to Romare Bearden Park (217 rooms, opening in October) and the AC Hotel/Residence Inn, atop the EpiCentre (300 rooms, opening in late 2017 or early 2018).
That’s not it, however: A Grand Bohemian hotel is planned next to the Carillon building, and a pair of new hotels are on the drawing board at the Crescent Stonewall Station development on Stonewall Street. And InterContinental is developing a 20-story hotel with 250 rooms atop the Foundation for the Carolinas-owned Carolina Theatre.
Ely Portillo: 704-358-5041, @ESPortillo
Comments